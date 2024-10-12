A SUPERMARKET chain has launched a recruitment drive ahead of the festive season.

Aldi says it is looking to hire 55 new store staff in Staffordshire in permanent roles such as store assistant, managerial and cleaner.

The recruitment drive comes as the company prepares to open a further 17 stores across the country before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said:

“Our mission is to make affordable, high-quality food accessible to everyone – and that is even more important at this time of year. “Our colleagues are essential to ensuring Aldi shoppers have a great experience in store. We’re once again closing our stores on Boxing Day to give them a well-deserved break as a thank you for their dedication.”

For more details on available roles in Staffordshire visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.