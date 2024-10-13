IGGY Pop and the Manic Street Preachers are among the acts unveiled for a music festival near Lichfield next year.

Bearded Theory will run at Catton Park from 21st to 25th May.

Other acts confirmed include The Sisters of Mercy, Leftfield, Ash, The Mary Wallopers, Nova Twins and Yard Act.

A spokesperson for the festival said:

“Bearded Theory’s wondrously compact site punches above its weight with eight unique stages and areas full of music, dancing and good times. “While the man Pallet and Meadow stages showcase some of the biggest sets across the weekend, the magical Woodland stage provides and intimate and idyllic setting for folkier sounds and rock sets alike.”

Others on the bill include Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, Asian Dub Foundation, Beans on Toast, Bess Atwell, Nova Twins and Molotov Jukebox.

