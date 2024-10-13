BUILDINGS in Upper Longdon could be converted for residential use if plans are approved.

The development is being proposed at Lodge Farm on Stockings Lane.

The plans would see buildings currently used for equestrian purposes turned into four residential properties.

A planning statement said:

“The existing equestrian business is being downsized to the use of three modern equestrian buildings to the south of the site. “The fields to the south will continue to be used for horse exercise, grazing and associated equestrian activities. “The muck heap is not located near the proposed rear gardens and is cleared and taken away every three days. Given this, we do not anticipate there to be any adverse impact on amenity of future residents.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.