COMMERCIAL vehicle drivers are being urged to adhere to weight and width limits on a historic bridge near Alrewas – or risk it shutting completely.

The 19th century Grade II Listed Chetwynd Bridge saw ironwork repaired as part of a £2.35million project two years ago.

It also saw a 7.5 tonne weight and 2.3 metre width restriction put in place to ensure the structure could remain open to vehicles until a longer-term plan for a new crossing to take traffic is built.

But highways bosses say drivers are ignoring the limits in order to use the bridge and causing structural damage which could cause it to shut completely to vehicles.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, Cllr Mark Deaville, said:

“Chetwynd Bridge is listed and a historic asset to the area and our highways team has done a fantastic job on its full restoration – recognised by industry awards – ensuring it is safe and sympathetically preserved for future generations. “As a 200-year-old bridge it was not designed for today’s traffic and as the ironwork deteriorated it was necessary to implement both weight and width restrictions. Without them the bridge would have to close as it would become unsafe. “Unfortunately, despite the signage and other repeated communication, heavy commercial vehicles are ignoring the limits and continuing to use the bridge. We’re urging them to please use alternative routes and may have to take enforcement action if the problem persists as closure would be detrimental to the wider community. “We’d like to thank drivers and businesses who are being responsible and supporting our efforts to protect the bridge and ensure it remains open.”

The county council said that once funding was found for a new crossing, the plan was for the existing bridge to be used only by pedestrians.