THE driver of a car that failed to stop in Lichfield has been arrested.

Staffordshire Police said the vehicle had been involved in a pursuit in Derbyshire after it almost collided with members of the public and police officers.

A spokesperson said:

“The pursuit eventually came to a safe conclusion in Norton Canes after both our roads policing team and Derbyshire’s used tactical contact to forcefully stop the vehicle. “The same vehicle had also failed to stop previously in Lichfield. “The driver is in custody.”