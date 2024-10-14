AN evening of Italian-themed food, wine and music is coming to Lichfield.

MangiaMangia will host the event at The Hub at St Mary’s at 6.30pm on 13th November.

Guests will be greeted with an aperitivo at the Spritz Bar before enjoying an Italian buffet grazing table featuring Mediterranean meats, cheeses, breads, salads and antipasti, accompanied by the smooth sounds of accordionist Pete Watson.

The bar will be serving Italian wines, alongside a full bottle bar and barista coffees to purchase throughout the evening.

Tickets are £40 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.