BURNTWOOD made it five wins from five games as they overcame a tough test against a youthful Wolverhampton side.

The result sees Josh Canning’s men stay second in the table.

For the first time since the opening day of the season, it was The Sportsway side who scored first.

Canning’s line out possession on the home 22 was moved wide. Luke Rookyard had the defence retreating before Billy Fisher burst through to the line for an unconverted try after three minutes.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to reply though. Penalised at the restart, the visitors found themselves facing a close range line out. Wolverhampton probed right and left before a long pass to the left winger saw him level the scores in the corner.

Dan Clements put his side back in front on 15 minutes with a fine individual try, beating a couple of defenders from 40 metres down the right wing for a try in the corner. In tricky wind conditions, Brett Taylor landed an excellent conversion.

The visitors went on to enjoy the better of the exchanges for the next 15 minutes, but only had a missed penalty goal attempt to show for their efforts – although Rookyard and Hal Gozukucuk both went close to scoring tries.

Wolverhampton narrowed the deficit to two points when they stretched the Burntwood defence following a scrum on halfway for the right winger to race away to the corner for the score.

They went close again before the visitors scored their third try right on half time. Alfie Dewsbury won line out ball for Rookyard to make it 17-10 at the turnaround.

The hosts benefitted from a string of penalty awards early in the second period. They eventually crossed for a disputed try near the posts and the successful conversion drew the scores level.

Wolverhampton went into the lead on 51 minutes. Their tenacious back division forced an error as Burntwood tried to move the ball on halfway. Loose possession was hacked on and popped up to a support player for an unconverted try.

Gozukucuk was close to a try after storming downfield and only being dragged down close to the posts. However, Burntwood maintained good field position and Kian Carter kicked to the corner from a penalty award. The line out was caught and driven and Rookyard was in for his second try. Taylor added another superb touchline conversion to edge his side ahead 24-22.

Back came the hosts to dominate the next 15 minutes assisted by some suspect defence from the visitors. Missed tackles and conceded penalties saw the hosts threaten the try line on more than one occasion but the scoreline remained unaltered.

The tide turned in the last ten minutes as the penalty count was reversed and it was the hosts who were pinned on their own line. Sustained pressure led to Rookyard completing a hat-trick of tries near the posts. Taylor added the conversion – and was then close to a try of his own but, having touched down, it was ruled out for a foot in touch earlier in the move.

On a good day for the senior sides, the 2nds earned a share of the spoils at home to Wednesbury in a 17-17 draw and the 3rds defeated Handsworth 2nds 19-14.