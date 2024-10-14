LICHFIELD City Ladies saw their weekend league fixture with Leek Town called off.
The two sides had been due to meet at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium yesterday (13th October).
But the fixture was postponed after Leek were unable to field a team.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
LICHFIELD City Ladies saw their weekend league fixture with Leek Town called off.
The two sides had been due to meet at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium yesterday (13th October).
But the fixture was postponed after Leek were unable to field a team.