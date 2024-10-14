Sign outside Lichfield City's Trade Tyre Community Stadium

LICHFIELD City Ladies saw their weekend league fixture with Leek Town called off.

The two sides had been due to meet at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium yesterday (13th October).

But the fixture was postponed after Leek were unable to field a team.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments