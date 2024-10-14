AS a woman who’s approaching the ‘big 5-0’ I was intrigued to discover what insights Dr Louise Newson, a pioneering menopause specialist, would impart during her show at the Lichfield Garrick.

While I’d already done a lot of research on the topic, as a peri-menopausal woman, I was incredibly impressed by Dr Newson’s talk which is part of an inaugural UK theatre tour.

Advertised as aiming “to educate and challenge misconceptions about menopause and advocate for better healthcare for women” it was a real eye-opener.

With her vast array of knowledge, Dr Newson was compelling as she dispelled myths which have tainted menopausal women and menopause treatments for decades, and enlightened us on the true plethora of associated symptoms and the impact upon our bodies and brains, including on our mental health.

Described as “the medic who kick-started the menopause revolution”, she also took us on a shocking journey through the annals of history of how menopausal women and menopause have been treated over the decades, and how, unfortunately, the narrative about this major topic – which over half the population will suffer from – is still not where it should be today.

Although it was an in-depth conversation, Dr Newson made the topic understandable for all, and it was interspersed with comedic interjections from the Dublin-based comedienne Anne Gildea, who lightened the mood and got a lot of laughs from the audience which included a handful of men – which was great to see – and medical experts who feature in her talk.

A question and answer session at the end where Dr Newson answered specific questions submitted in the interval by the audience was a great personal touch to round off the evening with.

If you can get to see Dr Newson’s show on the remaining dates of her tour I would highly recommend it.

As a woman, I came out feeling empowered knowing how to better understand menopausal symptoms and to navigate treatment – Dr Newson advocates for natural hormone treatment and not synthetic.

I would also highly recommend her talk to men as it’s an incredible insight that will help understand and help female partners, loved ones and colleagues.