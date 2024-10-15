BONFIRE night celebrations are being planned in and around Whittington.

There will be a community event near Hademore with fireworks, music and food on 2nd November.

For those who enjoy a quieter celebration, the Forest Network is providing a

woodland alternative fireworks night on 3rd November.

There will be a large camp fire, sparklers for the children, toasting marshmallows, fire lighting, wood cutting using axes, batoning using knives, crafting and woodland play. Hot food and drink will also be available. Prices are £15 adults and £10 for under 15s, with those aged under five costing £5.

Tickets can be booked online.