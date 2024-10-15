A COUNCIL chief has urged Staffordshire’s voice to be heard on plans to create an inter-regional rail link following the cancellation of HS2’s second leg.

It comes after a report from a private sector consortium led by civil engineering consultant ARUP and commissioned by the mayors of the West Midlands and Greater Manchester said the government should consider creating a new link between the two regions.

The proposals would see the line travel between Handsacre and Crewe.

In an open letter to the two mayors, Staffordshire County Council’s leader Cllr Alan White said he was disappointed his region’s voice had been shunted into the sidings.

“We find it disappointing and somewhat surprising that no attempt has been made to discuss any part of the latest proposals with the county council. “We did not support HS2, but nonetheless delivered our statutory role in a pragmatic, professional and timely manner in the interest of minimising disruption to affected residents and maximising the economic benefit for the county. “This was only possible through extensive communication between ourselves, HS2 Ltd and contractors and we offer the same opportunity for meaningful consultation and engagement on these new proposals. “The current plans for the new rail link bring obvious disruption and continued uncertainty for many in our county, with no clear benefits. It is essentially throwing Staffordshire under a train. “Like our neighbouring mayors, we want to see growth, new jobs and opportunities for people across the Midlands and beyond – but this is not just about city regions, it includes Staffordshire and the 867,000 people who live here.”

Cllr White also used his letter to seek an “ongoing dialogue” and ask for details of the business case for growth behind the new line.