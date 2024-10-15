CLUBS and voluntary groups in the city of Lichfield are being invited to apply to a grants scheme.

Lichfield City Council has opened applications for the 2025-2026 period.

Previous recipients have included youth groups, sports clubs, arts groups and charitable bodies, with £36,000 worth of grants ranging from £100 to £6,750 distributed as part of the 2024-25 allocation.

Cllr Colin Ball, chair of the city council’s grants committee, said:

“We are very fortunate to have a wide range of voluntary organisations, local clubs and societies in the city which support the needs and interests of our citizens. “Grants provided by the council can support an organisation’s general funding or provide help with a special project.”

To be eligible, organisations must be local or have a local branch and operate for the benefit of people living in the city of Lichfield.

The council says it is keen to see applications based around key priorities including addressing issues around the cost of living crisis, tackling climate change, promoting inclusivity and supporting the needs of young people.

Applications are open until 20th January 2025. Forms can be accessed by emailing administration@lichfield.gov.uk, in person from the council offices at Donegal House on Bore Street or by visiting the grants section on the website at www.lichfield.gov.uk.

Cllr Ball said:

“The grants are particularly important to the local community and we hope that as many organisations as possible can be helped through this programme. “We look forward to receiving applications from organisations we have worked with previously and those applying for the first time.”