LICHFIELD Gospel Choir will be performing an evening of music in aid of a charity supporting babies in Kenya.

The group will perform at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Lichfield on 26th October.

The concert will be in aid of the Mercy Rescue Trust which is based in Kitale in the African nation and provides a rescue centre for abandoned babies or those in need of immediate cre.

A spokesperson for the choir said:

“Mercy Rescue is a cause very close to our hearts as it’s run by music director Themba Mvula’s sister, Jedidah, who will also be with us on the night to speak about the charity’s essential work.”

Tickets for the concert are £16 and can be booked at lichfieldgospelchoir.co.uk/tickets.