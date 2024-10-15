TWO local MPs have added their signatures to a letter raising concerns over the provision for schoolchildren with additional needs.

Sarah Edwards and Dave Robertson are among eight Labour Members of Parliament who have written to Staffordshire County Council’s leader Cllr Alan White to highlight issues being raised by local families.

The say an “urgent review” of provision for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is now needed.

Their letter to Cllr White said:

“We have each received numerous accounts, some of them very distressing indeed, from our constituents describing significant failures in accessing support for children and young people with additional needs. “The issues are serious and have a profound and detrimental impact on children right across our county who depend on these services and deserve the chance to learn – and succeed – in an environment where they can reach their full potential. “The current state of SEND provision demands an urgent review of existing processes and a clear commitment to improving the quality and accessibility of support for every child in Staffordshire.”

The group of MPs are now seeking talks in a bid to resolve some of the concerns.

Their letter added:

“We are requesting a specific meeting to discuss how we, as Members of Parliament, can work with the county council to address the ongoing shortcomings in SEND provision. “The families and people we represent depend on decisive action to resolve these failings and ensure that children with SEND receive the support they deserve. “The Prime Minister and the new government has been clear that the crisis in SEND provision across England must be addressed and will be a priority in the coming months and years ahead. “We look forward to working with you and your officials to deliver the support and services that our constituents desperately need. “The current situation cannot continue.”