A LOCAL motorsport star is making a name for himself after a successful season.

Sam Harvey landed a seat in the Porsche Sprint Challenge UK in the Clubsport Pro class with the Xentek Motorsport team.

The 19-year-old, who splits his time between Little Aston and the Silverstone circuit, competed in 18 races during the campaign.

Despite suffering bad luck during the opening weekend, he clawed back an 18-point deficit to go close the gap on the leader to three points with two races left to go.

A puncture thwarted his hopes of landing the championship in the penultimate race, but he was still able to claim the runner-up spot.

Sam said:

“It’s been a rollercoaster year, but I’m proud of what we achieved as a team. “Fighting back from a tough start and pushing all the way to the end was a huge challenge, but it’s what I love about racing. “Every race is a learning experience, and I’m even more determined to come back stronger next season.”