A SHENSTONE garden centre is preparing to unveil a revamped Christmas experience for families ahead of the festive period.

Dobbies will welcome Santa and his elves in November and December, where children will be able to enjoy snowy scenes, spot woodland characters and find hidden nutcrackers on route to see the man himself.

Once inside the Grotto, youngsters will be able to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their wishlist this year.

The centre will also offer a special sensory-friendly Quiet Grotto experience at the Shenstone store on 6th December for children with additional needs.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“Whether little ones are meeting Santa and his elves for the first time or it’s a family tradition, our Grotto and Quiet Grotto experiences aim to create magical moments that can be treasured for years to come. “There’s the chance to gather the whole family for a range of our festive experiences including our delicious festive afternoon tea, charity Christmas shopping night in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, or a picture moment with your four-legged friends at Santa Paws. “A visit to Dobbies will really be a treat for all the senses this Christmas.”

Santa’s Grotto will run from 28th November to 24th December. Admissions costs £12.99 per child.

For booking details visit dobbies.com/events.