TIME is running out for people to have their say on priorities for police and fire services across Staffordshire.

A consultation into the proposed Local Police and Crime Plan and the Fire and Rescue Plan for 2024-2028 runs until 21st October.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said it was an opportunity for people to offer feedback.

“As elected commissioner, I am responsible for securing effective, efficient police and fire and rescue services. “These plans set the local direction and priorities for the next four years to deliver that, while detailing how I intend to work with the services and partners to support victims, prevent crime and reduce harm. “The proposed plans inform the operational plans developed by our Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer, which take account of national factors and the risks we face in Staffordshire. “Your views matter. I want these refreshed plans to reflect what is important for our communities and I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their feedback with me.”

People can give their views online.