A PERFORMANCE of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio will be performed in Lichfield next month.

Lichfield Cathedral Chorus will play parts one, two, three and six of the work on 23rd November.

A spokesperson said:

“Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, a magnificent work for choir, orchestra and soloists – it’s a treat for your countdown to Christmas. “Written for the Christmas period of 1734 in six parts, each was set for one of the major feast days of the Christmas season, from the burst of joy announcing the birth of Jesus, to the visit of the three Wise Men.”

The concert takes place at Lichfield Cathedral at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10, while under 18s go free with an adult. For booking details, visit www.lichfieldcathedralchorus.co.uk