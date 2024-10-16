A LICHFIELD retailer has launched a new partnership with the Samaritans.

Central Co-op hosted a launch event which gave staff the chance to meet with volunteers from the charity and find out more about the work they carry out.

It also highlighted fundraising opportunities to support the new link-up.

The launch saw the creation of a ‘pledge wall’ where people were able to write down their personal commitments to meant health.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive at Central Co-op, said:

“We’re thrilled to have Samaritans as our charity partner. “Our members made it clear that mental health is a priority and voted for a partner that provides essential mental health support, so we listened and acted. “This partnership is a perfect reflection of Central Co-op’s core values of self-help, solidarity and community – and the focus Samaritans places on providing round-the-clock care and support is truly inspiring.”

The Samaritans were chosen after almost 17,000 members of the Central Co-op took part in a vote to identify a new charity partner.

Julie Bentley, CEO of Samaritans, said:

“It’s thanks to public donations and partnerships with generous organisations like Central Co-op that Samaritans is able to be there for anyone struggling to cope. “We can’t wait to see the positive impact our work together will have.”

Shoppers can donate by rounding up their purchases when paying by card at Central Co-op shops or via cash in donation boxes.