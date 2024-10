LICHFIELD’S Sophie Capewell has added another gold medal to her collection.

The city rider joined Katy Marchant and Emma Finucane for the 2024 UCI Track World Championships in Denmark, with the trio setting a blistering pace to breeze through qualifying at the head of the pack.

And the Team GB stars then followed up their gold medal achievements at the Olympics in Paris this summer with another triumphant ride in the final to see off their competitors in Ballerup.