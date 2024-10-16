MUSICIANS have taken to the streets of Lichfield in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The two groups from Lichfield u3a busked to support the Whittington-based charity after hearing of plans to make a number of redundancies due to a funding shortfall.

A spokesperson said:

“We played for an hour each and raised a total of £436. “Thank you to all those involved, including those working behind the scenes getting the busking licence from the council, arranging publicity and coordinating the performances. “Thanks also to the volunteers who rattled the donation bucket and encouraged the very generous response.”