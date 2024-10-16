A LICHFIELD primary school is hosting a number of open days for prospective pupils.

St Chad’s Primary School will welcome children and their families on 21st October, 14th November, 5th December and 8th January.

A spokesperson said:

“We are proud to welcome you to our wonderful Church of England school where team work and dedication thrives.

“We offer a broad and balanced curriculum that develops the whole child and challenges them in order to achieve their God-given potential.

“At St Chad’s, we passionately believe that all children deserve the very best eduction and care – and we are committed to ensuring that we provide that here in partnership with families.”