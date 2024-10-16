A LICHFIELD primary school is hosting a number of open days for prospective pupils.
St Chad’s Primary School will welcome children and their families on 21st October, 14th November, 5th December and 8th January.
A spokesperson said:
“We are proud to welcome you to our wonderful Church of England school where team work and dedication thrives.
“We offer a broad and balanced curriculum that develops the whole child and challenges them in order to achieve their God-given potential.
“At St Chad’s, we passionately believe that all children deserve the very best eduction and care – and we are committed to ensuring that we provide that here in partnership with families.”
Places can be booked by calling 01543 226080. For more details visit www.st-chads-lichfield.staffs.sch.uk.