UNSAFE food has been seized after vehicles were stopped in Lichfield.

Chicken wings and kebab meat destined for retailers were among the items confiscated during the operation earlier this month.

It was carried out by Staffordshire Police, Lichfield District Council’s environmental health team, Trading Standards and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The food was seized because it was being delivered in an unrefrigerated van and had defrosted, or because labels and paperwork were missing meaning environmental health officers were unable to trace its origin.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“This important operation has seen our environmental health officers team up with partner agencies to seize unsafe meat. “Keeping residents safe is vital – and I’m delighted that this food, which was not fit for consumption, has been kept from their plates.”