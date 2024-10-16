VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help act as marshals at a motorsport event in Lichfield.

The Cannock and District Car Club are hosting the penultimate round of their Wheelspin 2024 series at Curborough Sprint Course on 3rd November.

A spokesperson said:

“If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a wide range of competition cars, then this could be your chance. “We are looking for marshals to help our friendly team which involves directing cars to the start line, observing them on the circuit to make sure they stay on track and assisting timekeepers. “You will be chaperoned by an experienced marshal so you’ll need no experience, just enthusiasm and a willingness to get stuck in. “For your time, you’ll have a great day out and you’ll receive a free lunch from the excellent on-site cafe.”

For more details and to contact the organisation visit CDCC.org.uk.