THE cast has been confirmed for a new festive show coming to Lichfield.

The Garrick will welcome the New Old Friends company for Christmas Present and Correct, which will run at the city theatre from 6th December to 5th January.

Three of the stars – Kirsty Cox Rosie Coles and Stuart Tavendale – will return from last year’s performances of A Christmas Getaway. They will be joined this year by Mark Collier.

Feargus Wood Dunlop, co-founder of New Old Friends and the show’s producer, said:

“We are utterly thrilled to be back at Lichfield with another slice of festive nonsense. “We love the Garrick – they offered us our first Christmas show back in 2016, which gave birth to the Crimes series. “I’m so excited about this particular show because it blends our love of radio plays with our established style of multi-role madness, but with a little tweak. “This farce plays out with four actors playing just four characters – unheard of for us – but of course those characters play many other characters and pretend to be things they are not, so don’t worry it’s all still as farcical as usual and we guarantee you a good, solid, evening’s entertainment.”

Ticket details are available from the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting www.lichfieldgarrick.com.