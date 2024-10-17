COMMUNITY groups are being invited to apply for small grants to support projects having a positive impact on their local area.

Lichfield District Council’s Councillor Community Fund is open for applications until the end of November.

It sees each member of the local authority with an allocation of £300 to support schemes in their ward.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“Community groups do a tremendous amount to support our district and I’m eager to make sure they are aware that this year’s funding is available until the end of November. “Just a modest amount of money can make a huge difference so I’m asking groups to please contact their ward councillor for more details.”

Interested groups are invited to contact their ward councillor with their project idea. If supported, applications can then be made through the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, which is administering the scheme on behalf of the council.

Among the previous recipients is Kings Bromley Cricket Club which received £100 from Cllr Cox’s allocation.

Ben Nicholas, from the club, said:

“We are always looking at ways to enhance our facilities so we were delighted to find out we were able to get a community grant through Lichfield District Council. “We applied for £100 which was very straightforward to do and enabled us to buy an air fryer which has really helped us in the kitchen. “We’d advise community groups, if they have the opportunity, to reach out to their local district councillor and apply.”