A COUNCILLOR has warned taxpayers will left footing the bill for a “ruinous” pursuit of carbon net zero.

Cllr Thomas Marshall, Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre, made his comments at a recent meeting of Lichfield District Council.

Despite admitting he was likely in a minority, the concerns he had around efforts to address climate change needed to be highlighted.

He told councillors:

“While I know that there’s about 40 of us in this room and 39 of whom probably subscribe to the net zero climate emergency situation, I wish it to be put on record that I don’t. “I really think this country has to take stock of this situation – the costs of net zero as it stands at the moment, particularly under Labour government proposals, will be quite ruinous. “Also, the net zero plans for Staffordshire will be if not ruinous then extremely expensive. “I really think we need to relook at this because I do feel as though there is a degree of zealotry which underpins climate zero – and the costs are going to be completely unaffordable to taxpayers of this district and the county who will have to pick up the bill for that.”

It isn’t the first time Cllr Marshall has raised his opposition to climate change efforts, having previously warned about the potential costs of council initiatives and said he was “not entirely convinced” by electric vehicles.

But Cllr Paul Taylor, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central, said the Conservative member’s position was not one shared by others in the chamber.

“Cllr Marshall’s views are already on record numerous times, I wish to put on record that the majority view is the exact opposite – as evidenced by the head in hands reactions from some of his closest colleagues when he stood up to speak .”