A FUNDRAISING event has given a £119,000 boost to plans to build the UK’s first holiday village for critically ill children near Lichfield.

The Kids’ Village gala dinner was held in Birmingham and was hosted by Heart FM DJ Ed James.

The charity has now seen pledges of more than the £1.5million of the £5million required to make the project at Wychnor a reality.

The Kids’ Village charity was co-founded by cancer survivor Sam Fletcher-Goodwin and is led by chief executive Katrina Cooke and chair Doug Wright.

Katrina said:

“The Kids’ Village Gala dinner sold out within days of going on sale earlier this year and we are so grateful for the support of sponsors and guests in attendance. “To raise over £100,000 in one night at our inaugural dinner surpassed all expectations. “This provides vital funds towards our capital appeal to build Kids’ Village in Wychnor.”