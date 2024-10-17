THE Lichfield Ladies red team enjoyed an afternoon of success as they won 25-14 at West Park Leeds.

The result takes them into third position in the table after Cheltenham drew at Buckingham Swans.

The tries came from Draycott, Williams, Kacirkova and Edmondson, with a conversion and a penalty for Draycott.

The green team were not so fortunate at home to Bridgnorth Bulls.

After leading for a large part of the game, they were scoreless in the second half, eventually losing 19-26.

Robinson, Baugh and Simmons contributed tries and there were two conversions from Pap, as the side lost their unbeaten start but remain in mid-table.