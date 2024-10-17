A LICHFIELD not-for-profit organisation has published a new book offering support bosses in the health and social care sector.

The Sustainability Guide for Care Managers was launched at The Care Show at the NEC by Grace Cares.

The organisation, which works to repurpose and recycle unwanted care equipment, is designed to support companies in the sector on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey.

A spokesperson for Grace Cares said:

“The Sustainability Guide for Care Managers equips care managers with the practical tools and strategies they need to navigate upcoming regulatory demands and strengthen their sustainability initiatives. “Covering vital areas such as energy efficiency, waste management, ethical sourcing and community engagement, the guide provides a clear, actionable roadmap for embedding ESG principles into daily operations. “With the regulator’s new inspection criteria arriving in 2025, this guide is an essential resource for care providers wanting to stay ahead of the curve. Those who adopt its strategies can position themselves as leaders in sustainable care, while also meeting regulatory requirements.”

Care companies download a free taster or full copy of the publication here.