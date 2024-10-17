THE efforts of the team at Lichfield Cathedral have been hailed after the venue won an award.

It was named Tourism Business of the Year at the Beacon Awards earlier this month.

Judges applauded the role Lichfield Cathedral plays in the area, including support to other businesses and organisations.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield, said:

“It’s often the case that people who live in a city with a cathedral never go in it, and the people who visit are the people from further afield. “If you’ve never been to see us, come and see us because the cathedral is just stunning – and it is your cathedral. “Not only is it a big, beautiful church, it is a great tourist attraction and the only reason we’ve won this award tonight is those fabulous staff from Lichfield Cathedral and chief operating officer Simon Warburton.”

The judging panel included Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Noble, Tom Shepherd from Michelin-starred restaurant Upstairs and Lizzie Barton from Lichfield District Council.

Lizzie said:

“The judges were really impressed at the way the cathedral expanded visitor numbers and reach, attracting people from far further afield than ever have before – and a far younger demographic – cementing the position as not only an icon for people in Lichfield, but also a really supporting mechanism and destination for people and businesses across the district.”