A LOCAL MP has been elected to a role on a House of Commons committee.

Sarah Edwards, representative for the Tamworth constituency – which covers areas such as Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall – will stit on the Business and Trade Select Committee.

The group of MPs are responsible for scrutinising the Department for Business and Trade and its public bodies.

The Labour MP said:

“I am proud to have been elected onto the committee and I look forward to working with colleagues.”