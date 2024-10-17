A BURNTWOOD school is holding an open evening to give young people a chance to find out more about Sixth Form provision.

Chase Terrace Academy will host the event from 6pm to 8pm on 6th November for September 2025 entrants.

A spokesperson said:

“Attendees will gain valuable insights into the diverse range of academic and applied general courses on offer, ensuring pupils can tailor their education to their future aspirations. “Throughout the evening, a series of short presentations will be held at 6.15pm, 6.45pm, and 7.15pm in the school’s drama studio, providing detailed information about course content, entry requirements and the support available to help students succeed. “For pupils still considering their post-16 options, this event is an excellent opportunity to gather information and ask questions in person. Chase Terrace Academy prides itself on its supportive learning environment, designed to foster academic excellence and personal growth.”