THE company behind two Lichfield venues has launched a new foundation to support local projects and good causes.

The Titanic Brewery Foundation will help charities, community interest companies and grassroots projects within ten miles of their pubs or bod cafe bars.

The company operates The Beacon in Lichfield city centre and a bod outlet in Streethay.

Grants of between £250 and £2,500 will be available to help fund equipment, activities or projects that will have a positive impact for local residents.

Dave Bott, director at Titanic Brewery, said:

“Since we first started brewing in 1985, we have been committed to bringing people together with great beer. “Our business wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for these communities, which is why we’ve decided to establish this foundation as a way to give back and support some of the incredible charitable work that happens on our doorstep. “Pubs across the country are at the beating heart of their communities and we have always tried to support the amazing people who live near our outlets. “The foundation will mean that some of the proceeds from every pint we sell will go straight to the people we care about most. “Those customers who want to will also be able to convert their Titanic Loyalty Points into donations that will go straight to the foundation.”

Details on how to apply can be found at www.titanicbrewery.co.uk/foundation.

Dave added:

“The idea with these grants is not that they’re used for day-to-day running costs, but instead are used to help make those purchases and investments that have always just been out of reach. “We want the foundation to be there to help organisations to enrich the lives of local communities and we’re excited to watch these groups flourish and continue to do the vital work they do.”