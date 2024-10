BURNTWOOD will hope to stretch their winning start to the season by taking the sting out of Telford Hornets.

Josh Canning’s men make the trip on the back of success in their first five fixtures.

Their most recent win came last time out on top at Wolverhampton.

Elsewhere tomorrow (19th October), Burntwood’s 2nds are at home to Warley. Both fixtures kick-off at 3pm.