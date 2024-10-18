OPEN days are taking place for prospective pupils at a Burntwood primary school.
Holly Grove Primary Academy is welcoming those eligible to join reception class in September 2025.
Headteacher Dawn O’Hare said:
“We are looking forward to welcoming new prospective parents and children.
“Holly Grove is a happy, caring and vibrant primary school where we pride ourselves on getting to know our children and families and working in partnership.
“Our school motto is ‘Reach for the Stars’ – and as a team, we strive for the children to achieve and succeed in all areas of the curriculum and we aim to develop well-rounded individuals who will go on to become fantastic adults.”
The open days take place on 23rd October and 12th November. To book a place visit www.hollygroveschool.co.uk or call 01543 278620.