OPEN days are taking place for prospective pupils at a Burntwood primary school.

Holly Grove Primary Academy is welcoming those eligible to join reception class in September 2025.

Headteacher Dawn O’Hare said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming new prospective parents and children.

“Holly Grove is a happy, caring and vibrant primary school where we pride ourselves on getting to know our children and families and working in partnership.

“Our school motto is ‘Reach for the Stars’ – and as a team, we strive for the children to achieve and succeed in all areas of the curriculum and we aim to develop well-rounded individuals who will go on to become fantastic adults.”