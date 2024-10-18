COUNCIL chiefs have been told to get their skates on to deliver a new facility in Burntwood.

An agreement was reached between Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council back in April to replace the demolished skate park at Cherry Close with a new one at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

But despite questions have now been raised about the lack of progress on the ground.

Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour representative for Chasetown, questioned cabinet member Cllr Andy Smith on the delays.

He said:

“Given the importance of the new skate park project in Burntwood to our community – and considering that funding was confirmed by Burntwood Town Council as early as March and by Lichfield District Council in April and with no planning permissions required – could you clarify why, nearly six months later, this project remains incomplete? “And can you provide assurances on the timeline for its completion, given the significance to local residents and young people?”

Cllr Smith confirmed Microsports would be delivering the new skate park with installation expected to be complete by the end of January 2025.

He said the process involved a number of phases, including design, sourcing suppliers and engaging with users:

“Six months may sound like a long timeframe from approval to proceed to issuing of the contract, but there are a number of actions that need to take place for us to get to awarding of contracts.”

But Cllr Ennis said he was surprised that the development was likely to take so long.

“In Burntwood we were hoping the new skate park would be built as swiftly as the old one was knocked down! “We have our own skillbase within the council and the Lichfield West Midlands Trading Service who have already got a proven record in delivering for this council with excellence and speed, so why have we decided to go down the route of Microsports rather than internally?”

Cllr Smith replied:

“I too had the same frustration with the time taken, but it wasn’t this council that knocked down the old one. We did, however, along with Burntwood Town Council get together to sort out a solution, but I wish it was sooner. “Microsports have delivered a number of things for us. They started with Beacon Park tennis courts and they’ve done Burntwood Leisure Centre climbing wall and the tennis courts there too. They’ll also do padel courts and adventure golf in Beacon Park as well. “They’ve got a proven record with us, but with all the checks and consultation and the redesign, six months for this is excellent and I have full faith in them to do the job.”