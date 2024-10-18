A LOCAL dance group has been awarded more than £17,000 of funding for a new project.

That! Dance will us the Arts Council England money to run the Why I Dance initiative.

It will celebrate the creative talents of disabled and neurodivergent young adults across the region in a new exhibition and film.

A spokesperson for That! Dance, which operates in Lichfield and Burton, said:

“Why I Dance will showcase the skills of disabled and neurodivergent young adults and highlight the unique role dance can play in giving a voice to often underrepresented members of the local community. “It will offer a platform for participants to express themselves, develop their creativity in bespoke workshops and will set up a steering group that will inspire more community members and dance professionals to embrace inclusive dance. “This is part of our long-standing commitment to making dance accessible to all, regardless of background, ability, or experience. We strive to contribute to a more inclusive arts culture, ensuring that everyone can express themselves creatively and feel valued within their community.”

