A LOCAL theatre has unveiled a number of improvements following a revamp project.

The Lichfield Garrick began work in July and has seen enhancements to the front-of-house areas including box office, bars and toilets, and accessibility improvements.

An event to mark the reopening saw community groups, sponsors, partners and members given a first glimpse of the changes.

Daniel Buckroyd, the venue’s chief executive and artistic director, said:

“We’re thrilled to have been able to undertake this major refurbishment of the Garrick, improving comfort and accessibility, adding extra bars and toilet facilities and opening up flexible new spaces for audiences and community activities. “If you haven’t visited recently, we’d love you to come in, have a coffee, see a show and discover the warmest welcome in Lichfield.”

The refurbishment came after what the theatre described as a “fantastic performance at the box office following the Covid lockdowns.

Other improvements included the Cafe Bar – formerly the Green Room Cafe – which is open to the public from 10am to 2pm from Monday to Saturday.

Full details of shows at the Lichfield Garrick are available at lichfieldgarrick.com/whats-on.