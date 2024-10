A LICHFIELD karting star has celebrated more success.

Finlay Lines came out on top in the contest hosted by Perfect Acceleration SIM Racing as part fo the TCR UK Touring Car Championship finale.

More than 100 drivers from various championships battled it out to top the leaderboard – but it was the Lichfield youngster who clocked the quickest time over the two days.

The Rotax Mini Max 950 and IAME Waterswift vice-champion now sets his sights on the ROTAX Karting World Finals in Sarno.