CHASETOWN will welcome Mossley to The Scholars Ground in a bid to continue their unbeaten run.

Mark Swann’s men will be back in action tomorrow (19th October) as they look to make it five games without defeat across both league and cup competitions.

The Scholars managed to beat AFC Wulfrunians on penalties in midweek to book their place in the next round of the Walsall Senior Cup, but could only secure a point against City of Liverpool in their previous league outing.

Meanwhile, the visitors currently sit two places behind Chasetown in the Northern Premier League West in 12th, and go into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss to Ashton United in the Manchester Premier Cup.

Kick off is at 3pm.