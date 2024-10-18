A SERVICE that delivers early support to local families will continue.

Staffordshire County Council has commissioned family support services since 2010 in a bid to “tackle root causes of problems” and reduce the need for additional help in future.

With the existing contract for family support set to expire on 31st March 2025, the authority’s cabinet considered different options for recommissioning at meeting this week.

It has now been agreed that the service will go through a competitive tender process, with the new provision starting on 1 April 2025.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“The recommissioning of this service will ensure that we continue to provide high quality support for children and families across Staffordshire when they need it most. “Over the past 14 years, this service has proven to be invaluable supporting more than 7,800 families from 2018 to 2024 alone. By addressing the root causes of challenges within families early on, we can prevent issues from escalating. “This is not only crucial for the wellbeing of communities, but it also alleviates the pressures on our specialist services, allowing us to focus resources where they are needed most. “Our ongoing commitment to provide early family support will ensure that children in Staffordshire grow up in safe and supportive environments, giving them the best possible start in life.”