A TEENAGE boy has been arrested after being found with bags of drugs.

Police said the 15-year-old was stopped on Beech Road in the Wigginton area on Wednesday (16th October) after officers notice a strong smell of cannabis.

Despite initially running off, he was stopped and a number of large bags of cannabis, scales and cash.

He was arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class B substance and has been bailed pending further investigation.