A YOUNG Lichfield City footballer was given a starring role as his club’s mascot after a kind gesture went viral.

Alfie Harrison took on the role at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium for their game against Brocton last weekend after winning a legion of fans when he made a £10 donation to AFC Wimbledon after flooding damaged their pitch.

The 10-year-old’s pocket money contribution saw him applauded by fans across the country – leading Lichfield to acknowledge his efforts by making him mascot and allowing him to walk out with captain Dan Lomas and the rest of the team ahead of kick off.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“We are incredibly pleased to have been able to give Alfie the opportunity to walk out with our first team as mascot on Saturday. “Alfie’s kind donation was an inspiration to us all, and deserves to be recognised. “We are incredibly proud of how his actions have presented our club to the rest of the football community.”