CHASETOWN were forced to settle for a point against Mossley.

A game that ebbed and flowed saw The Scholars start brightly with their first chance of note coming when George Cater’s cross found Danny O’Callaghan, but his first-time effort was just wide of the work.

The home side continued to press with a series of corners, but they were unable to convert any of the opportunities into goals.

The breakthrough eventually came midway through the half when birthday boy O’Callaghan rose to meet a Luke Yates cross and powered a header into the top corner beyond Mossley keeper Finley Madigan.

But the lead was short-lived as a foul in the box saw the visitors awarded a penalty that Mason Fawns confidently converted.

The second half began with a lull as both sides struggled to find their rhythm. Although chances came, neither keeper was fully tested in the opening exchanges after the interval.

O’Callaghan went close again as he dragged a shot just wide, while a free-kick saw Madigan fail to claim the ball – but his defenders were on hand to clear the danger.

Back-to-back corners from Cater caused chaos in the Mossley box, but The Scholars were unable to find the crucial touch.

A low effort from Sam Wilding tested Madigan, who fumbled the initial strike but recovered just in time to deny Chasetown.

A free-kick from Yates saw another scramble as Keiran Fenton tried to stretch for the ball, but the Mossley keeper was quick off his line to keep the scores level.