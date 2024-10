LAUGHTER will be back at The Hub at St Mary’s when the Alter Comedy Club returns.

South London comic Jack Skipper will compere the gig on 23rd October, with Fatiha-El Gorri headlining.

Also on the bill for the show in Lichfield city centre are Emman Idama and Michelle Shaughnessy.

Richard Poynton, producer of The Alter Comedy Club, said:

“With the autumn drawing in, what better than a comedy fix to brighten up the dark nights?”

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.