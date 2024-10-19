A COUNCILLOR has questioned the decision to restrict the clothing allowance budget for civic leaders to £200.

The figure was agreed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council as part of a revision of the system used to decide which events chair and vice-chairs of the local authority can attend.

As well as removing the matrix, the decision was also made to set the clothing budget at a maximum of £200.

But Cllr Derick Cross, who was chair until he stepped down over comments made to an officer, said he believed the money would not stretch far enough.

The independent member for Alrewas and Fradley – who has previously spoken of the need for councillors to be “properly dressed for the occasion of serious business decision-making” – said:

“I don’t know how overview and scrutiny has come up with this figure of £200. “In my experience you need a suit for the summer, you need a suit for the winter and you need a coat. Unless you go to a charity shop you’ve got no chance of getting that for £200. “Plus your consort as well will need clothing, so there’s a nought or something missing off that in my opinion.”

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said that while the figure had been agreed he was keen that a lack of appropriate clothing would not be barrier to the role.

“The budget for clothing was accepted as an appropriate level. “I would accept that we would never want to prevent anyone from undertaking that role because they felt they didn’t have appropriate clothing. If that ever arose we’d deal with it at the time on a case by case basis.”

The decision to remove the matrix, which assigned points to invitations to decide which ones should be attended, was also welcomed.

Civic leaders will now be able to make decisions on their own with the support of a council officer.

Cllr David Salter, Conservative member for Shenstone, said:

“I’d like to thank the cabinet for making the decision to remove the restrictive matrix and the points scoring system. “I was chair a the time that was imposed on us ant it caused a great deal of upset in what we refer to as ‘the chain gang’. I’m glad to see the back of it. “It makes sense to use common sense rather than restrictions.”

But Cllr Colin Ball, Labour representative for Curborugh said he believed some form of system should have been retained.

“I am somewhat disappointed that the cabinet has rejected the points system. It was something that was worth considering.”