A TALK in Lichfield will shine a spotlight on the story of Guy Fawkes and his fellow plotters.

Historian Jono Oates will be at Erasmus Darwin House for the event on 4th November.

A spokesperson said:

“He will tell the fascinating story of the plot by Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators. “Jono tells of the bloody build-up to the plot, the dramatic discovery of the hidden gunpowder and the story behind the famous ‘remember, remember’ rhyme.”

Tickets are £10. For booking details visit eramsusdarwin.org.