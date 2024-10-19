A COLLECTION of rare American ice cream scoops and servers are being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The items, which date back to the 1890s, will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Monday (21st October).

The collection includes 46 vintage scoops and servers in brass, chrome and aluminium.

They are contained in an early 20th century oak and brass bound collectors chest with a hinged lid and three further drawers.

The lot is expected to fetch between £800 to £1,000.

David Fergus, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“This impressive array of ice cream scoops is a good example of some of the unusual and specialist items we receive to go under the hammer.”

The full catalogue can be viewed at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/auction-calendar.