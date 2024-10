ALL eyes will be on Cooke Fields this weekend as Lichfield and Dronfield meet in a top of the table clash.

The two sides have set the early season pace with both having won all five of their league fixtures so far.

Lichfield’s last outing saw them fightback from 21-0 down to beat West Bridgford.

Dronfield, meanwhile, thumped Paviors 52-15 last weekend.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields this afternoon (19th October) is at 3pm.